Insurer Can't Escape Coverage In Software Infringement Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a trial court ruling that Mercer Insurance Co. has a duty to defend a computer software company against a competitor's copyright infringement claims and must pay roughly $337,500 to the company. A two-judge panel sided with a lower court ruling, saying claims against Mercer's policyholder, Superior Integrated Solutions Inc., should be covered as "advertising injuries" and do not fall under the policy's exclusions. The suit revolves around Mercer's refusal to defend Superior against a 2012 underlying suit from Superior's competitor, Reynolds & Reynolds Co. Reynolds alleged Superior infringed upon its copyrighted computer program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS