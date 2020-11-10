Trump White House Report Calls For 'Pro-Growth' IP Policies

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has issued a new report calling for more protection and prioritization of the U.S.'s "inventive and creative capacity" in the enforcement of intellectual property law. The report — released Nov. 9 by Vishal Amin, who heads up the White House's Office of the U.S. Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator — said it was "advancing pro-growth policies" as part of its ongoing efforts to protect the country's innovative and economic competitiveness. The White House said it will continue to use successful programs and policies from previous administrations, but noted that "there are clearly approaches that have failed to bear fruit."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS