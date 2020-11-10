NJ Assembly Speaker Calls For Additional Local Pot Fees

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- The speaker of New Jersey's Assembly called for placing an additional local fee on cannabis sales as state lawmakers push forward a bill to create a regulated system for selling adult-use recreational cannabis. Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, D-Woodbridge said in comments on Twitter on Monday that lawmakers should consider attaching an excise tax to legal recreational cannabis after voters last week overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use. "Now that N.J. has legalized recreational cannabis, we can grow our revenue base by imposing an additional user fee that will help reduce the financial burden on New...

