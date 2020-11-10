WTO Says Indonesia Failed To Open Poultry Market To Brazil

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- Indonesia failed to comply with a World Trade Organization decision calling on the country to remove barriers hampering Brazilian access to the Indonesian poultry market, a WTO panel ruled Tuesday. According to a WTO panel, some of Indonesia's trade barriers to Brazilian poultry imports remain intact despite an earlier ruling giving Indonesia until July 22, 2018, to remove them. "Indonesia has failed to implement the recommendations and rulings of the [Dispute Settlement Body] and to bring its measures into conformity with its obligations under the [Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures] and the [General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade],"...

