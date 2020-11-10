Exec Says Trade Secret Suit Must Be Arbitrated In Hong Kong

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- A multimillion-dollar dispute over allegedly stolen trade secrets that arose out of a scheme to con a Connecticut private equity firm into making a doomed investment in a Chinese industrial parts company must be arbitrated in Hong Kong, a Connecticut federal court has heard. Ting Zheng, the CEO of British Virgin Islands holding company Great Trade Ltd., told the court Monday that Cathay Capital Holdings II LP cannot escape the arbitration clause contained in the contracts it signed with Great Trade just because they have not specifically accused him of breaching their contract. Cathay Capital sued Zheng for allegedly orchestrating a...

