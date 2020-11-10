SEC Unit Finds Compliance Flaws At Advisers' Branch Offices

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's examinations unit has issued a report urging investment advisers to implement a more uniform compliance framework across their branch locations, citing findings from a yearslong exam initiative that found a "vast majority" of the advisers it scoped to have at least one deficiency related to the so-called compliance rule. The findings released Monday were based on the multibranch adviser initiative launched by the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations in 2016 and concluded in 2018, consisting of 40 examinations focused on SEC-registered investment advisers' main offices and one or two additional exams of their branch...

