​​​​​​​Davis Polk Partners Whiter Than Trump Judges, Ex-Atty Says

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Black former Davis Polk associate suing the firm for racial discrimination lodged a fresh complaint on the docket this week claiming the firm's partnership ranks are less diverse than the Trump administration's judicial picks. In the hefty, 171-page filing that landed on the New York federal court docket Monday but has since been put under seal, Kaloma Cardwell updated his year-old racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit with additional details to support a pared list of claims. He accuses the firm and eight current and former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partners of driving him out because he had voiced concerns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS