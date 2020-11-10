DC Circ. Won't Revive Bond Cos.' Due Process Claims

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit found Tuesday that bail-bond companies had "multiple avenues" to protest breach determinations and refused to revive claims seeking a halt on the U.S.' efforts to collect on immigration bonds that were breached after noncitizens who were allegedly given faulty notices to appear in court failed to show. The appeals panel wasn't persuaded by Statewide Bonding Inc. and Big Marco Insurance and Bonding Services LLC's claims that U.S. Department of Homeland Security attempts to collect on beached immigration bonds ran afoul of the businesses' due process rights. The companies only stood to pay the bonds after DHS declared them breached, but the companies could challenge...

