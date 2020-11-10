Boehringer To Settle 3K Pradaxa Bleeding Risk Cases

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. told a Connecticut appeals court it has an agreement in principle to settle 2,935 lawsuits across the country over the bleeding risks of its blood thinner Pradaxa. In a brief filed Friday, Boehringer asked the Connecticut Supreme Court for a stay in two of those cases, saying the court should hold off on them until either the settlement is concluded, or the parties in those two cases opt out of the settlement, at which point the cases can go forward. Boehringer filed the joint motions with plaintiffs Eugene Roberto and Charles F. Adkins, who each was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS