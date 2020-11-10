DOD Intelligence, Policy Chiefs Resign After Esper's Firing

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- A trio of senior U.S. Department of Defense officials including its policy and intelligence chiefs have joined fired former Defense Secretary Mark Esper in exiting the Pentagon, allowing a controversial former nominee to step into the policy role. Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson, Undersecretary for Intelligence and Security Joseph Kernan and Esper's chief of staff Jen Stewart all submitted letters of resignation Tuesday, the DOD said in a statement. The announcement confirmed and expanded upon earlier reports that Anderson would leave following Esper's termination by President Donald Trump on Monday. "I want to thank Dr. Anderson, Admiral Kernan...

