Suit Demanding Captions On Fla. Legislative Videos Advances

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday allowed the National Association of the Deaf and one of its members to move forward with a suit accusing the state of Florida of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing captions on video of proceedings in the Florida Legislature. The federal appeals court upheld a lower court's denial of the state's motion to dismiss, which relied primarily on an argument that Congress had not validly revoked its sovereign immunity in the context of Title II of the ADA. That portion of the 1990 law states that disabled individuals shall not be "excluded from...

