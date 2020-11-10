Pot Industry Primed For M&A Activity After Ballot Wins

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- The cannabis industry cleaned up at the ballot box last week, with voters in five states passing legalization measures that will unlock new marijuana markets from the Southwest to the Northeast. The financial markets seem to have anticipated that outcome. Marijuana stocks and fundraising activity soared in the runup to the election, pumping fresh capital into the sector and leaving big pot companies primed for potential merger and acquisition activity. Cannabis attorneys, fund managers and analysts don't expect a rush to invest in new states, but the coming year could bring an uptick in deal-making activity as the tide of legalization...

