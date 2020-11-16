Swiss Gold Traders Win $1.5M In Bank Fraud Suit

Law360, London (November 16, 2020, 6:09 PM GMT) -- A London judge has awarded two Swiss gold traders $1.5 million in their litigation against a British company and its directors for allegedly transferring money from Lloyds Bank accounts overseas without authorization. High Court Judge Jeremy Richardson granted Global Metals AG and Silcasur AG summary judgment on their claims accusing Colony Capital Ltd. and its directors of fraud and deceit. Judge Richardson ruled the companies should be awarded a mixture of dollars and euros totaling approximately $1.5 million to be paid in two installments by the end of the month, according to the newly public Nov. 9 order. The judge also...

