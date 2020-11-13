Online Marketplaces Dodge Strict Liability In Amazon Case

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. recently settled a high-profile lawsuit in Pennsylvania that could have had far-reaching implications for its exposure to liability for defective products sold on its website. The saga of Oberdorf v. Amazon.com began in 2016, when Heather Oberdorf sued Amazon in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for injuries allegedly caused by a defective dog collar she purchased on Amazon.com from a third-party vendor named The Furry Gang. Neither Oberdorf nor Amazon were able to locate a representative of The Furry Gang for purposes of joining it as a party to the lawsuit. Amazon moved for summary...

