Citi Fined $475K By FINRA But Scores Cooperation Points

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit Citigroup Global Markets Inc. with a $475,000 fine Tuesday for failing to disclose potential conflicts of interest in tens of thousands of equity research reports issued over a five-year period, although the self-regulatory agency considered the firm's "extraordinary cooperation" in assessing the damage. The New York-based broker-dealer failed to indicate that it was either a manager or co-manager of the public offerings for the companies covered in 16,850 equity research reports issued between November 2012 and November 2017, according to the settlement order. "As a result, the firm deprived the investing public of important information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS