Pfizer Unit Hit With Another Suit Over Tossed Lyrica Patent

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 5:54 PM GMT) -- Ranbaxy has sued Pfizer-owned Warner-Lambert for lost profits, becoming the latest generic-drug maker to seek damages from the years it couldn't launch a version of the blockbuster drug Lyrica because of a patent that the U.K. Supreme Court later invalidated. Ranbaxy (UK) Ltd., a subsidiary of Indian pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma, said in its newly public Oct. 26 High Court claim that it had obtained marketing authority for the sale of generic pregabalin and was due to launch in the U.K. in January 2016, but didn't due to Warner-Lambert's claims it still had patent protection for the drug under its secondary...

