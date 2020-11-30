IP Group Of The Year: Debevoise

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP's intellectual property practice group scored numerous trademark victories for its clients, including Booking.com in a high-profile case at the U.S. Supreme Court, landing it a spot among Law360's Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. With nearly 40 attorneys based out of New York and Washington, Debevoise's intellectual property team aims not to "be all things IP to all clients, [but to be] laser-focused on the things we do best," especially in the branding space, according to firm partner David H. Bernstein. "We don't want all of a client's IP work. What we want is the really complicated...

