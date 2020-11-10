3 Firms Guide TPG And TA Associates' $1.6B Planview Buy

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- Private equity outfits TPG Capital and TA Associates said Tuesday they will acquire enterprise software company Planview from Thoma Bravo in a $1.6 billion deal guided by Ropes & Gray LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC, which is currently Planview's majority investor, will hold on to a minority stake in the Texas-headquartered software company, the announcement said. Planview offers project management software and boasts over 3,500 customers, according to its website. Executives at TPG and TA Associates highlighted Planview's products and its position in a rapidly digitizing industry. "The nature of work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS