Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Hit With Racial Bias Claims

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 11:33 PM EST) -- A former employee of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative said in a complaint filed with a California state employment agency that the philanthropic foundation underpays and marginalizes Black employees, and calls them "too assertive" if they seek promotions. Raymond Holgado, who was hired as a grants manager for the organization in 2018, said he filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing on Monday, alleging that the foundation favors non-Black employees for raises and promotions. Holgado said the organization, founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, underpaid him compared with non-Black colleagues doing similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS