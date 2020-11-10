First Openly Gay Justice Confirmed To Calif. High Court

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 11:38 PM EST) -- Judge Martin Jenkins has become the California Supreme Court's first openly gay member and only the fifth Black justice to serve in the court's history, after his appointment was unanimously confirmed Tuesday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month nominated 66-year-old Judge Jenkins as an associate justice to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Ming Chin, a Republican, earlier this summer and the state's Commission on Judicial Appointments unanimously approved the appointment, according to a news release. A report by the State Bar of California found Judge Jenkins to be "exceptionally well qualified" for the position, saying he has...

