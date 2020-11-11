Telecoms Can't Tick Consent Box For Consumers, ECJ Says

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 3:07 PM GMT) -- Consumers cannot consent to disclose their personal data to telecoms providers if a company selects the opt-in box before they see the contract, Europe's top court ruled on Wednesday. The European Court of Justice said that the bloc's telecoms providers cannot meet the bloc's data protection rules if their contracts are pre-selected to grant consent to allow them to process their customers' identity documents. Such companies are unable to demonstrate that the customer has validly given consent if the contracts are already ticked, according to a summary of the decision from the Luxembourg-based court. "That is also the case where the customer is...

