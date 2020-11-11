National Grid Settles £188M Cartel Against Final Cable Maker

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 11:59 AM GMT) -- Britain's largest gas and electricity provider has settled its £188.3 million ($250 million) lawsuit that accused Europe's top power cable manufacturers of rigging the market, hours before a six-week trial with the final defendant was due to start. The utility company has withdrawn its lawsuit at the Competition Appeal Tribunal against the remaining defendants accused of overcharging for heavy equipment. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC has withdrawn its lawsuit at the Competition Appeal Tribunal against the handful of remaining defendants accused of overcharging for heavy equipment for more than a decade. The company said the terms were confidential....

