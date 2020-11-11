Sports Direct Appeals Merch Sales Ruling In Soccer Team Row

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 6:12 PM GMT) -- A subsidiary of Sports Direct urged an appeals court on Wednesday to block Rangers Football Club from suing a rival merchandiser for a cut of team clothing sales, the latest move in the retail giant's long-running battle over its deal to sell the Scottish team's merchandise. SDI Retail Services Ltd. fought at the Court of Appeal in London to overturn a High Court decision that allowed the lawsuit to go forward, despite claims by the Sports Direct unit that doing so violated an injunction it had won in an earlier dispute with the team. The appeal turns on a deal that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS