Architects Seek To Trim Standard Life's £38M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 4:17 PM GMT) -- An architecture practice urged a court on Wednesday to cut down Standard Life Assurance's £38 million ($50 million) negligence suit over a delayed property development, accusing the pensions provider of inflating its claim to an "absurd" size. Vincent Moran QC, counsel for Building Design Partnership Ltd., said that most of Standard Life's negligence claim against his client — and another firm of architects and an engineering consultancy — should be struck out. The pleadings are unreasonable, vague and incoherent, Moran said. He also claimed that the modifications that Standard Life say led to substantial time and cost overruns on the project are...

