Top EU Court Details Liability For Contactless Payment Fraud

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 6:38 PM GMT) -- The European Union's highest court ruled on Wednesday that banks looking to rely on an exemption for contactless purchases under bloc-wide rules governing payments must be able to prove that it is impossible to block the use of the technology. Lenders could be exempt from some obligations under the EU's Payment Services Directive if they can demonstrate that it is not technically feasible to block that card or prevent its continued use if it is lost, stolen or used without authorization, the European Court of Justice said. But a bank cannot simply claim that it is not possible to block the technology...

