CPS Denies Divulging Politician's Identity In Fraud Probe

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 1:55 PM GMT) -- The Crown Prosecution Service has denied disclosing personal data about the identities of individuals caught up in a fraud probe after being accused by a politician of violating his right to privacy. The CPS said it did not name Geoffrey Driver when it sent an update in 2019 on the progress of its fraud investigation. The leader of a council in north west England has alleged that the agency improperly revealed that investigators were considering charges against him. But the email from a CPS employee cited in the lawsuit simply stated that a "charging file" had been sent to the prosecution service for its...

