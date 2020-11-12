Software Maker Fights Damages Claim Over Botched Roll-Out

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 6:02 PM GMT) -- A U.S. software company urged the U.K.'s top court on Thursday to uphold a cap on how much it may have to pay for delays installing and rolling out software for Thai energy company PTT Public Company Ltd. Triple Point Technology Inc. told the U.K. Supreme Court that the commodity trader's appeal seeking a chance to pursue both liquidated damages and general damages for the delays is "not possible" given the construction of the contract. Andrew Stafford QC, counsel for Triple Point, told the Supreme Court that PTT is overcomplicating a clause at the heart of the dispute when it says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS