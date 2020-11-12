Media Co. Tries To Rope Execs Into £18M Forex Bribery Suit

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 8:57 PM GMT) -- Film distributor Entertainment One urged a London judge Thursday to let it expand its £18 million ($23.6 million) case accusing Monex of bribing its employees to secure foreign exchange trading business to claim the company's top executives knew of the wrongdoing. During High Court proceedings before Master Paul Teverson, counsel for Entertainment One Ltd. said recently disclosed telephone conversation recordings show the foreign exchange firm knew commissions were being paid to two of the Canadian studio's finance staffers to induce them to place trades on behalf of Entertainment One companies. Proposed amendments to the allegations made by Entertainment One — which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS