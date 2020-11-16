Jackson Lewis Lures Workplace Safety Pro From DOL

Alexis Shanes By

Mary L. Bradley

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 12:09 PM EST) --A longtime senior trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Labor joined Jackson Lewis PC in Cleveland, bringing with her decades of experience handling occupational health and safety matters.Mary Bradley had provided legal counseling to the labor department's Ohio subsidiaries, such as a regional Occupational Safety and Health Administration office, before making the move to Jackson Lewis, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement."After nearly 20 years as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor, it was time to move to the next phase of my legal career," Bradley told Law360 in an email Friday. "I am excited to join a forward-thinking organization that fosters creative solutions."Bradley recently advised OSHA Region 5 on its COVID-19 policies, helping its task force determine whether to issue pandemic-related citations to employers, the firm said. Bradley said she expects to continue advising clients on pandemic-related matters."I foresee helping clients navigate a myriad of regulatory changes sure to be enacted to close the gap where no regulations or guidance currently exists," she said.Bradley served under three presidential administrations and arrives at Jackson Lewis on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden's winning bid for the White House."An increase in enforcement of workplace safety and health regulations is on the horizon," she said. "Employers may see an increase in the number of OSHA items cited and the amount of proposed penalties."In addition to her work with OSHA, Bradley has handled matters related to the Fair Labor Standards Act, Title VII, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, Mine Safety and Health Act, and the Immigration and Naturalization Act, the firm said. She has appeared before administrative law, magistral, district court and bankruptcy judges."Her understanding of these issues will strengthen our approach to helping clients navigate these complex challenges currently affecting their businesses day-to-day," workplace safety and health practice group co-leaders Courtney Malveaux and Melanie Paul said in a joint statement.Bradley earned her law degree from Cleveland State University and her undergraduate degree from Ohio State University , the firm said.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

