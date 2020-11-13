Former Senate Chief Investigative Counsel Returns To Venable

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- The former chief investigative counsel to the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee returned to Venable LLP as a partner in Washington, D.C., focusing on e-commerce, privacy and cybersecurity. Erik Jones, who rejoined the firm earlier this month, had worked at Venable from 2015 to 2017 and co-led the firm's congressional investigations practice, but he left to run for a seat representing Illinois in the U.S. House of Representatives. After his unsuccessful bid, he led the Illinois attorney general's investigation into clergy sexual abuse and was a partner with Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP until October. "Coming back to Venable really makes so much...

