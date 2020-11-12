New Vivus Ch. 11 Plan Offers Stockholders Drug Royalties

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 2:55 PM EST) -- Biotech company Vivus Inc. rolled out an amended Chapter 11 plan in Delaware that would grant participating former stockholders payments from a new subsidiary formed to distribute available royalties from a drug prospect that equity investors previously branded as undervalued. The revised plan, filed late Tuesday, emerged from mediation after Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein rejected the original version and ordered formation of an equity committee in September. The court's rejection cited in part unanswered questions about Vivus' overall value and prospects for developing a version of the drug tacrolimus, or VI-1016, for treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Stockholders claimed the earlier plan...

