Clifford Chance Guides Cellnex On €10B Telecom Assets Deal

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:18 AM EST) -- Spain's Cellnex Telecom, advised by Clifford Chance, has agreed to buy roughly 24,600 telecommunications towers and sites in Europe from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. for a total of €10 billion ($11.8 billion), the companies said Thursday. The transaction sees Cellnex picking up CK Hutchison Networks and serves to strengthen Cellnex's portfolio of telecommunications assets across Europe, particularly in Sweden, Austria, Italy, Ireland, Denmark and the U.K., according to a statement. As a result of the deal, Cellnex will boast a portfolio of about 103,000 telecommunications sites. The agreement is technically structured as six separate transactions, one for each country....

