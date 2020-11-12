Revlon Dodges Bankruptcy With $236M Debt-Swap Deal

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 11:32 AM EST) -- Cosmetics company Revlon said Thursday it has avoided bankruptcy proceedings by striking a $236 million debt exchange deal with bondholders. Revlon Inc. said that bondholders have agreed to tender roughly $236 million in principal amount of bonds due in 2021, which is nearly 69% of the total debt. Revlon will pay down the remaining $106.8 million in principal amount as well as all accrued interest, the statement said. The deal allows the cosmetics company to stave off a bankruptcy filing, according to the announcement. "The company does not expect that any bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding will be necessary," the statement said....

