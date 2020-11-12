Sierra Club Says Maine Power Line Construction Must Stop

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- Environmentalists want a planned electric transmission corridor in Maine to be stopped pending a full legal review of the project, which they said was illegally approved without taking into account significant environmental impacts. The Sierra Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Appalachian Mountain Club asked a Maine federal court Wednesday for a preliminary injunction for work on the corridor, which is part of a $1 billion project, because it would be premature and could have grave consequences for the local environment. The groups said that the project was rushed and approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in...

