Latham, Allen & Overy Guide Lottery Biz's $72M IPO Plans

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- European lottery technology company NeoGames on Thursday set terms for a roughly $72 million initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins and Allen & Overy, along with underwriters counsel Skadden. Luxembourg-headquartered NeoGames SA said it plans to sell about 2.6 million of its ordinary shares and existing investors will sell roughly 2.2 million, for a total offering size of 4.8 million shares. NeoGames expects the shares to price between $14 and $16 apiece, according to its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company could raise additional funds from the offering if the underwriters use their 30-day option to purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS