V&E Builds Investment Funds Practice With Oaktree Alum

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has a new partner in California, an alum of Oaktree Capital Management tasked with expanding the firm's investment funds practice and its West Coast presence. Emily Stephens is based in San Francisco, where she will focus her practice on investment management and funds work, the firm's Nov. 11 announcement said. Stephens returns to private practice after over 14 years at asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management, where she served as managing director of legal and, later, as managing director for distressed debt. As she thought about returning to her "legal roots," Stephens initially thought of founding her...

