WeWork, Chief Legal Officer In Early Talks About Splitting Up

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- WeWork's chief legal officer is in the initial stages of leaving the co-working and real estate company, an individual familiar with the talks told Law360 on Thursday. Jen Berrent and New York-based WeWork have yet to define matters such as the exact timing of her departure and any related compensation, according to the individual familiar with the conversations. Before joining WeWork in 2014, Berrent graduated from New York University School of Law and worked as a partner at WilmerHale and as an associate at Covington & Burling LLP, according to her LinkedIn page, which still lists her as working with WeWork....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS