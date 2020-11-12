Sen. Warren Unlikely To Lead Treasury, Tax Pro Says

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to tap Sen. Elizabeth Warren to lead the U.S. Department of the Treasury during his administration because the margin for control in the Senate will be tight, a tax professional said Thursday. Even though Warren is a favorite among some members of the Democratic Party's progressive wing, she's likely to remain in the Senate, given the chamber's makeup in the upcoming congressional session, Gary Gasper, co-leader of the Washington Council Ernst & Young practice, said during a webinar hosted by the firm. "It may be hard to get her confirmed if it were a Republican-controlled Senate,"...

