Mass. Chief Justice Nominee Vows 'Unbiased' Leadership

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Kimberly S. Budd promised a confirmation panel on Thursday that she'd bring "calm, steady and unbiased leadership" to the state's judiciary system if they approve her nomination to become the court's next chief justice. During a friendly confirmation hearing before the eight-member Governor's Council — her third time before the panel — Budd stressed that the courts, now perhaps more than before, need leadership that hears the concerns of all the people of Massachusetts. "If confirmed as chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, I would use my education, skills and experience to provide calm,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS