Verano, AltMed Merger Creates Privately Held Pot Giant

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis operator Verano Holdings LLC has said it will acquire and merge with Florida-based medical marijuana company AltMed, creating one of the country's largest privately held pot businesses. Illinois-based Verano said the deal will accelerate its expansion into new states including Florida and Arizona, which legalized recreational pot last week. The company didn't disclose details of the transaction in its announcement Wednesday. The move comes as the cannabis industry is primed for merger and acquisition activity following the passage of marijuana legalization measures in five states, according to cannabis attorneys and deal makers, who say the investment climate has brightened...

