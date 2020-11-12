InfoBionic Tells Justices Patent Eligibility Is 'Off The Rails'

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- InfoBionic Inc. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the company's challenge to a Federal Circuit decision that revived a rival's heart monitoring patent, saying the case is an ideal vehicle for the justices to clear up the murkiness on patent subject matter eligibility. Citing worsening confusion, rampant unpredictability and Section 101 jurisprudence that's "fallen off the rails," InfoBionic said in a Nov. 2 petition for certiorari docketed on Nov. 5 that the Supreme Court should take up the case because the Federal Circuit is "hopelessly fractured on the minimum requirements for patent eligibility." "Different panels routinely reach different...

