Ga. Judge Says LG Chem Can't Avoid Exploding Battery Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Georgia state judge has made a first-of-its-kind ruling that Korean company LG Chem can be sued in the Peach State for allegedly exploding lithium batteries used in vape devices and e-cigarettes, though on Friday he authorized an immediate appeal of the decision. Cobb County State Court Judge Toby Prodgers on Nov. 5 became the first judge in the state to hold LG Chem Ltd. and its Atlanta-based U.S. subsidiary can be sued in Georgia for claims related to its 18650 line of lithium-ion batteries. On Friday, he granted LG Chem's request for immediate review, clearing the way for the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS