ITC Finds US Cos. Likely Harmed By Aluminum Foil Imports

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will continue investigating aluminum foil imports from five countries, after preliminarily finding Thursday that American manufacturers are likely being harmed by the products that are allegedly being illegally subsidized and dumped in the U.S. The commission said it found a "reasonable indication" that the U.S. industry is being "materially injured" by aluminum foil imports from Armenia, Brazil, Oman, Russia and Turkey that the Aluminum Association's Foil Trade Enforcement Working Group and its member companies alleged were being sold at unfairly low prices and subsidized by the Omani and Turkish governments. The Aluminum Association President and CEO...

