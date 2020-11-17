Wilson Sonsini Scores Ex-New York Antitrust Chief

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- After spending four years running point on antitrust enforcement for the state of New York, a competition expert with two decades of experience under his belt has found a new home at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. Beau Buffier, who was rounding the corner on his first week when he spoke to Law360 on Tuesday, said that diving back into private practice and onboarding with a new firm during a pandemic had been a bit like "drinking from a firehose." "In some ways, it's been refreshingly efficient because you can do all the meetings online and meet tons of people,"...

