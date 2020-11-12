Transmission Co. Wants Justices To Review Minn. Grid Law

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A transmission developer has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Minnesota law that gives in-state electric transmission companies a right of first refusal before out-of-state companies can build and operate new lines, arguing the "flagrantly discriminatory" law violates the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause. LSP Transmission Holdings LLC says the Eighth Circuit wrongly upheld the law that was clearly written to disfavor interests from out-of-state, which the company says is "virtually per se invalid under the Commerce Clause." The transmission developer petitioned the justices earlier this month to review what it characterizes as an "obviously wrong" appeals court decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS