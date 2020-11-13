LA Pot Regulator Faces Fresh Suits Over Licensing Glitches

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Los Angeles' Department of Cannabis Regulation was hit with two more lawsuits over last year's social equity license application submission process, each claiming glitches in the program's online portal prevented would-be cannabis operators from competing fairly for a license. In matching complaints filed in California state court on Nov. 9, Karla Benavides and Judith Contreras both allege they were unable to log in to the department's portal for three minutes, fatally hindering their effort to compete in a timed application process. Both Benavides and Contreras said they became aware of the flaws in the application portal after an audit of the...

