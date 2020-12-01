Class Action Group Of The Year: Covington

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- Covington and Burling LLP helped Paycheck Protection Program lenders navigate $3 billion in claims, thwarted a federal judge's bid to bypass arguments in a massive opioid litigation and steered Facebook through accusations that it misled advertisers, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Class Action Groups of the Year. Co-chairs Sonya D. Winner in San Francisco and Andrew Soukup of the firm's Washington, D.C., office credit much of their 58-person group's success to their deep commitment to collaboration, both within and across teams. That same commitment to teamwork has advanced them to the front of some of the biggest class...

