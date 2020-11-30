Class Action Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC helped secure $600 million for Flint, Michigan, residents exposed to lead-tainted water and assisted with negotiating a $575 million deal to settle antitrust claims against a major California hospital system, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Class Action Groups of the Year. Managing partner Steve Toll attributed his firm's success to its breadth of expertise. Cohen Milstein has about 100 attorneys spread between several practice areas, all of whom mostly tackle class actions, Toll said. "That's what enables us to do such a wide swath of cases. So many firms focus on just...

