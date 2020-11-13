DOL Slaps Tenn. Restaurateur With $180K Wage Penalty

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday ordered a Mexican restaurant in Tennessee to pay $179,878 in back wages after investigators found its owners forced servers to chip in for wages paid to non-tipped workers and kept tips on to-go and delivery orders. The penalty covers 40 employees at Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, located in Franklin, Tennessee. The DOL's Wage and Hour Division said Garcia's violated minimum wage protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act and failed to keep good payroll records. "The outcome of this investigation serves as a reminder to all employers to review their pay practices and to confirm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS