Trade Court Tosses Chinese Food Additive Duty Challenge

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday tossed an importer's challenge to triple-digit duties on a Chinese food additive, with a judge quoting Shakespeare as he concluded that the importer incorrectly targeted liquidation instructions, rather than the duties themselves. Intercontinental Chemicals LLC had looked to recoup the 154.07% duties it paid over xanthan gum shipments in a suit brought under a section of the law allowing legal challenges to anti-dumping tariff administration and enforcement. But CIT Judge Timothy Reif determined that Intercontinental Chemicals' claims went back to, and should have instead challenged, the final duties. "A challenge to the final...

